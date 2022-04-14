Billie Eilish reveals she is the latest guest star on The Simpsons

Billie Eilish reveals she is the latest guest star on The Simpsons
Billie Eilish reveals she is the newest guest star on The Simpsons (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 20:24
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Billie Eilish is set to join The Simpsons family in a new short airing on Disney+ this month.

The Oscar-winning popstar, alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, will appear in a short titled When Billie Met Lisa – set to air on April 22.

It will see Lisa Simpson discover chart-topping artists Eilish and O’Connell while searching for a quiet place to practise her saxophone.

The musical siblings then invite Lisa to their studio for a special jam session, it has been revealed.

The No Time To Die singer, 20, stars in the fourth collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+.

Previous shorts include the Star Wars themed Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap and Marvel-inspired The Good, The Bart, And The Loki.

Sibling duo Eilish and O’Connell recently won the Oscar for best original song at the 94th Academy Awards – joining the list of Oscar-winning Bond-song creators.

