BTS deliver flirtation and a fall during Grammys performance
BTS delivered a Grammys performance featuring mid-air acrobatics and an unexpected stumble (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 02:47
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

BTS delivered a Grammys performance featuring mid-air acrobatics and an unexpected stumble.

The K-pop superstars performed their hit Butter in front of the star-studded audience in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling while other band members started the song sat in the crowd alongside artists such as country star Keith Urban.

V appeared to flirt with Olivia Rodrigo, who was named best new artist, and whispered seductively in her ear.

As the band came together on stage, J-Hope slipped and stumbled up some steps but managed to make a swift recovery, smiling widely.

Their performance also featured an espionage-inspired section during which the band delivered spy dance moves.

It was unclear whether the whole group would be able to perform on the night after Jungkook tested positive for coronavirus.

However, he was released from self-isolation on Saturday, their company Big Hit Music said, and was able to join his bandmates on stage.

In 2020, BTS marked a major milestone by becoming the first K-pop group to play at the Grammys.

They joined Lil Nas X on stage for a special performance of his hit Old Town Road, titled Seoul Town Road.

