Hollywood stars to host Met Gala as official co-chairs

Hollywood stars to host Met Gala as official co-chairs
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the Met Gala (Dennis Van Tine/PA)
Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 17:22
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host this year’s Met Gala, it has been announced.

The gala, one of the biggest dates in the fashion industry diary, will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2.

The event will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology Of Fashion.

It is part two of their homage to US fashion following last year’s theme In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

At this year’s event, actors Lively, Reynolds, King and Miranda will host as the evening’s official co-chairs, the Costume Institute has said.

Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will return to take up their role as honorary chairs for the evening.

The biggest names in fashion and celebrity will descend on New York for the Met Gala’s return on the first Monday in May.

The annual extravaganza was scrapped in 2020 due to the pandemic but made a comeback last year in an unusual September slot.

Last year’s mix of the weird and wonderful saw Kim Kardashian wearing a faceless custom ensemble from Balenciaga, Jennifer Lopez with a nod to the Wild West and Asap Rocky sporting a multi-coloured quilted blanket.

The event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show Jane Fonda announces launch of anti-fossil fuel action committee
Jussie Smollett US actor Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal
No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig
MetGalaPlace: UK
Cineworld saw audience numbers rebound with a strong end to 2021 following the latest James Bond and Spider-Man releases (Mike Egerton/PA)

James Bond and Spider-Man spark audience recovery at Cineworld

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices