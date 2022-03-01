The Kissing Booth star Joey King announces engagement

The Kissing Booth star Joey King announces engagement
Joey King (Hyperstar/Alamy)
Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 23:10
Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Actress Joey King has announced she is engaged to film director Steven Piet.

The star of Netflix hit The Kissing Booth, 22, said her boyfriend proposed on February 2, making her “the luckiest lady alive”.

The couple shared a series of images embracing after the proposal, showing off the unusual oval-shaped ring.

On Instagram, King added: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home.

“I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.

“I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Piet, 30, has said the weather was “less than perfect” when he got down on one knee revealing it was a cold and windy day.

Capturing pictures of the couple’s engagement, Piet added: “Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together.

“A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations.

“Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine.

“And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.

“You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

The couple began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of The Act, in which King later received an Emmy nomination for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show - London Hollywood is a ‘trap’, says Cameron Diaz
International Women's Day Camilla meets actress who played her in The Crown
Apple launch iTunes on-line Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve signs modelling contract
KingPlace: UK
Jennifer Aniston (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Aniston shares support for Ukrainians on International Women’s Day

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices