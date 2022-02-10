Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy

Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy
Eve (Suzan Moore/PA)
Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 16:27
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rapper Eve has announced the birth of her first child – a son named Wilde Wolf.

The Who’s That Girl? singer, 43, revealed in October that she and husband Maximillion Cooper were expecting a baby.

She shared news of the new arrival on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022.

“Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

She shared a picture of the newborn wrapped in a blue blanket and dressed in a white onesie while sleeping in a Moses basket lined with a paisley print.

Cooper shared the same photo and wrote: “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve first announced she was pregnant with an Instagram post in which she was cradling her baby bump and wrote: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!

“You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!!

“We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

More in this section

Music stock Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Jennifer Lopez says playing character of superstar singer was ‘very meta’
Bob Saget’s death due to head trauma – reports Bob Saget’s death due to head trauma – reports
EvePlace: UK
Myanmar Filmmaker

Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices