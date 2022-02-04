Sacha Baron Cohen channels Borat to wish wife Isla Fisher happy birthday

Sacha Baron Cohen channels Borat to wish wife Isla Fisher happy birthday
Sacha Baron Cohen channels Borat to wish wife Isla Fisher happy birthday (BBC/PA)
Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 05:11
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sacha Baron Cohen has channelled his most famous comedy persona to wish his wife happy birthday.

The Borat star paid tribute to his partner, actress Isla Fisher, who he described as a “brilliant woman” as he shared a picture of the pair on social media.

In the photo the actor, whose other comic creations include Ali G and Bruno, stands topless on a beach with Fisher on his shoulders.

Captioning the post he said: “Wanting to celebrate a red-haired, Scottish, Arabic, Aussie, Jewish brilliant woman who is, it appears, my wife.

“Or as Borat would say – “Jageshemash”. Happy Birthday to you Isla.”

In December last year the pair celebrated their 20-year anniversary, posting identical Winnie the Pooh quotes online.

In his own post, Baron Cohen added: “Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card.

“Our duration is largely due to our location – after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages.”

BaronCohenPlace: UK
Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

