Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby through surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby through surrogacy
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 19:17
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Priyanka Chopra has announced the birth of her first child with husband Nick Jonas through surrogacy.

The couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

Revealing the news on Instagram, Indian actress Chopra, 39, and singer Jonas, 29, wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple captioned the message with a love heart.

A host of famous faces took to social media to congratulate the couple, including singer Joe Jonas, and actress Karen Gillan.

Chopra recently addressed the idea of starting a family with Jonas, speaking to Vanity Fair for its February 2022 edition.

She said: “They’re a big part of our desire for the future.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

At the suggestion Chopra and her husband would have to slow down when they become parents, she added: “I’m OK with that.

“We’re both OK with that.”

More in this section

Q Awards 2016 - London 'I don’t give a shit who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat': Meat Loaf's clash with Prince Andrew
Boyzone in concert - Belfast 'I'm super excited': Ronan Keating to replace Melanie C on The Voice Kids
Graham Norton Show - London Rachel Zegler says debut in Spielberg’s West Side Story was a ‘baptism of fire’
ChopraPlace: UK
<p>US comedian Louie Anderson has died (PA)</p>

US comedian Louie Anderson dies aged 68

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices