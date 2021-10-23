Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at wedding

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at wedding
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (Ian West/PA)
Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 09:27
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Vin Diesel walked the daughter of his late Fast And The Furious co-star Paul Walker down the aisle at her wedding.

Meadow Walker, 22, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in a small ceremony attended by friends and family in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

She shared photos from the beachside event on Instagram and wrote: “We’re married!!!!”

A black and white video also showed Diesel, 54, escorting her down the aisle.

According to Vogue magazine, the bride wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthew Williams, creative director of Givenchy.

Paul Walker died in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Her Hollywood star father, who was famed for his work in The Fast And The Furious franchise, died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40.

He starred alongside Diesel, playing racing rivals, and the pair remained close friends.

Meadow told Vogue she and her now-husband said their vows in front of a smaller gathering than hoped.

She said: “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend.

“A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Walker played Brian O’Conner in The Fast And The Furious films and was set to star in Furious 77 at the time of his death.

More in this section

Obit Peter Scolari US TV actor Peter Scolari dies aged 66
British Comedy Awards 2008 - London His Dark Materials camera crew pay tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Sweden Rapper Shooting Award-winning teenage rapper fatally shot in Sweden
walkerPlace: UK
Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Adam Peaty discusses his heated performance with Katya Jones on Strictly

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices