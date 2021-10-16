Motley Crue singer Vince Neil ‘breaks ribs’ in fall from stage

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil ‘breaks ribs’ in fall from stage
Motley Crue performing at Wembley Arena, London (Ian West/PA)
Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 20:51
Associated Press Reporter

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert in Tennessee, his guitarist told the crowd in a video circulated widely on social media.

In video footage from the performance, Neil can be seen clapping at the edge of the stage with his guitar strapped around him before his fall.

The guitarist later told the crowd at the Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge about Neil’s injury.

Neil was one of the headliner acts for the three-day music festival.

He was playing with his band, not Motley Crue.

Vince Neil (Yui Mok/PA)

“The truth is, Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the guitarist told the crowd.

“Now that sucks for us and him.

“He was so excited to be here.

“He lives in Tennessee.”

Eddie Trunk, a host of the music festival, tweeted that Neil was taken to the hospital.

Further updates on his condition were not immediately available on Saturday.

More in this section

Netflix sacks employee for allegedly leaking financial data amid trans row Netflix sacks employee for allegedly leaking financial data amid trans row
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York Britney Spears ‘disgusted’ by conservatorship and ‘fearful’ over its ending
Destination Star Trek Europe William Shatner says Duke of Cambridge is ‘wrong’ about his space flight
NeilDigitalPlace: International
Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London

Lennie James addresses the future of Fear The Walking Dead

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices