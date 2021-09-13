Jeff Bridges shares update on cancer diagnosis

Actor Jeff Bridges has revealed his cancer is in remission and he is recovering after being taken to hospital with Covid-19 (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 20:10
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actor Jeff Bridges has revealed his cancer is in remission and he is recovering after being taken to hospital with Covid-19.

The beloved Hollywood star, 71, told fans last year he had been diagnosed with lymphoma but his prognosis was “good”.

Bridges, an Oscar-winner perhaps best known for playing bowling-loving slacker The Dude in the Coen Brothers’s 1998 crime caper The Big Lebowski, has now revealed the cancer is in remission.

And he said he made such strong progress in his recovery he was able to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding and dance with her on the big day.

“Lots has gone down since my last instalment,” Bridges wrote on his website. “My cancer is in remission — the 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My COVID is in the rear view mirror.

“Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now.”

Bridges, who won his best actor Oscar for 2009 drama Crazy Heart, said the vaccine may have helped him combat the effects of long Covid.

He said he has been “working out with a great therapist” who helped him walk without the aid of oxygen.

“The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader,” Bridges joked.

Bridges thanked his medical team for not only helping him walk daughter Hayley down the aisle, but allowing him to dance with her without oxygen.

He shared a video of the moment on his website, showing them dancing to Ain’t That Love by Ray Charles.

Bridges said he is now well enough to return to working on thriller film The Old Man, in which he will play a former intelligence officer targeted for assassination.

