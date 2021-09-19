‘Trust me you don’t want this’ – Chris Rock tests positive for Covid-19

Chris Rock has tested positive for Covid-19 and urged his followers to get vaccinated.

The American stand-up comedian and actor, 56, announced on Twitter that he had caught the virus in a short post to his 5.2 million followers.

He wrote: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

In May, Rock said he had received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He has previously encouraged his followers to accept the vaccine when offered.

During an interview with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning in January, he said: “Let me put it this way. Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what’s in Tylenol? I don’t know what’s in Tylenol. I just know my headache is gone.

“Do I know what’s in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it’s delicious.”

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden announced new vaccine requirements and criticised the roughly 80 million Americans who had at that time not had the jab.

All employers with more than 100 workers must require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.

The move aims to increase Covid-19 vaccinations and curb the surging Delta variant.