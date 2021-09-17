Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s first private crew

Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s first private crew
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached (Chris O’Meara/AP)
Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 19:55
Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

Tom Cruise got a sneak preview of what it is like to circle the Earth in a SpaceX capsule.

Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up.

Thursday’s conversation, like the entire three-day flight, was private and so no details were released.

“Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime,” came the announcement from the flight’s Twitter feed.

Cruise starred as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film Top Gun. A sequel comes out next year.

Last year, Nasa confirmed it was in talks with Cruise about visiting the International Space Station for filming. SpaceX would provide the lift, as it does for Nasa astronauts, and like it did on Wednesday night for the billionaire up there now with his two contest winners and a hospital worker.

They are flying exceedingly high in the automated capsule, even by Nasa standards.

SpaceX got them into a 363-mile orbit following Wednesday night’s launch from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre. That is 100 miles higher than the International Space Station. It is so high that they are completing 15 orbits of Earth daily, compared with 16 for station astronauts.

Until this all-amateur crew, relatively few Nasa astronauts had soared that high. The most recent were the shuttle astronauts who worked on the Hubble Space Telescope over multiple flights in the 1990s and 2000s.

To enhance the views, SpaceX outfitted the Dragon capsule with a custom, bubble-shaped dome. Photos of them looking out this large window were posted online, otherwise little else had been publicly released of their first day in space.

Their flight ends with a splashdown off the Florida coast this weekend.

More in this section

The Hunter Foundation dinner  An Evening with Sir David Attenborough Succession introduces new cast members in season three trailer
MTV Video Music Awards 2019 - Arrivals - New Jersey Taylor Swift surprises fans with new version of Wildest Dreams
BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Priyanka Chopra responds to controversy surrounding The Activist
SpaceXDigitalPlace: International
2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Schitt’s Creek star and creator Dan Levy signs deal with Netflix

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices