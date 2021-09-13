Megan Fox leads stars on MTV VMAs red carpet

Megan Fox left little to the imagination in a sheer dress on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The actress, 35, was joined by rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, at the annual ceremony, which was held at the Barclays Centre in New York City.

Fox turned heads in a completely sheer custom Mugler dress, paired with towering heels.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continued their recent tradition of eye-catching displays at award shows, as they walked the VMAs carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kelly also stood out in a bright red high-shine metallic suit. They were not the only couple on the carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian was joined by Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker and wore a black, strapless leather dress for the occasion, while Barker opted for a black suit without a shirt.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are one of Hollywood’s most-talked about new couples (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also on the star-studded carpet was host for the evening Doja Cat, who wore a deep purple shawl over a black, strapless corset.

The singer added platform heels and latex thigh-high stockings.

Doja Cat proved her versatility at the VMAs, serving as both host and performer – and winner (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Country music star Kacey Musgraves performed during the ceremony following the release of her new album Star-Crossed.

She walked the carpet in a feathered hat with a silk couture party dress and red leather gloves.

Fresh from her album release, Kacey Musgraves arrived at the MTV VMAs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Avril Lavigne arrived at the awards show with boyfriend Mod Sun.

The pop punk stars complemented each other, with Lavigne in a hot-pink plaid suit and Sun in a black, patch-covered suit.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne brought some pop punk attitude to the VMAs red carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cinderella star Camila Cabello arrived in a pink and red ballgown while pop prodigy Olivia Rodrigo wore a silk and chiffon Versace gown.

Camila Cabello performed at the VMAs, where she was joined by boyfriend Shawn Mendes (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Socialite Paris Hilton shimmered in a glittering silver dress while British singer Charli XCX opted for an all-black look.

Socialite Paris Hilton caught the eye in a glittering silver dress (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish wrapped up in a black jumper with chain boots.

She was joined at the ceremony by her brother and song-writing partner Finneas.

Billie Eilish was a winner at the VMAs and wore all black on the carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ashanti was another star who left little to the imagination.

The American rapper wore a strappy black gown, which caught the attention of Nick Cannon, who bowed down on the carpet.

Ashanti chose a daring outfit for the annual ceremony (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

And it was not only the female stars bringing glamour to the carpet.

Lil Nas X rocked a mullet and a pale purple ensemble complete with a sweeping train.

Lil Nas X brought the glamour to the MTV VMAs red carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)