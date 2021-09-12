Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber among stars set to perform at MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber among stars set to perform at MTV VMAs
Ed Sheeran is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 02:45
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Some of the biggest names in pop will take to the stage for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual ceremony is bringing stars including Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, the Foo Fighters and Olivia Rodrigo to the Barclays Centre in New York City.

Say So singer Doja Cat is on hosting duties.

Justin Bieber is among the stars set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

The VMAs will take place in the early hours of Monday UK time and will include a 9/11 tribute to mark the 20-year anniversary of the atrocity.

Bieber leads the way in nominations with seven, including the coveted video of the year for Popstar.

The Canadian superstar, 27, is also up for artist of the year.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has six nominations, mostly for her X-rated hit WAP.

Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will also perform (PA)

The viral track, a collaboration with Cardi B, is up for video of the year while Megan Thee Stallion is another artist of the year nominee.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo each have five nominations.

Rodrigo, the 18-year-old pop sensation who has enjoyed a breakout year thanks to songs including Drivers Licence and Good 4 U, is a first-time nominee.

As well as WAP and Popstar, which features Bieber, DJ Khaled and Drake, the video of the year nominees are Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA; Sheeran’s Bad Habits; Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name); and The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears.

Presenters during the ceremony include Rita Ora, Billy Porter and Simone Biles.

More in this section

Nespresso Hosts The British Academy Film Awards Nominees' Party - Kensington Palace Richard E Grant reveals late wife Joan Washington had lung cancer
Stock Oxford Street Disney’s 2021 films to debut exclusively in cinemas
Ellen DeGeneres Season 18 Emotional Jennifer Aniston helps launch final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show
vmasplace: uk
Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Closing Ceremony Photo Call

Abortion drama Happening wins Venice Film Festival’s top honour

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices