Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa delayed to 2024

Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa delayed to 2024
Director George Miller (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 20:26
Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa is not speeding into cinemas anytime soon.

The film’s release date has been pushed back a year — to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros said. It had originally been set for June 2023.

George Miller is returning to write and direct the film, which is being touted as Australia’s biggest production ever.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play the title role, which Charlize Theron originated in Fury Road.

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also star.

Mad Max: Fury Road had a famously turbulent production, but out of the fires came a critical hit that went on to score 10 Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best director, winning six.

Yet it was still in the red after more than 375 million dollars in global receipts.

The studio also said that the new adaptation of Salem’s Lot will hit theatres on September 9, 2022.

More in this section

Come From Away star: Show gives people permission to grieve over 9/11 Come From Away star: Show gives people permission to grieve over 9/11
Jennifer Hudson on how Sir Tom Jones helped her embody Aretha Franklin in film Jennifer Hudson on how Sir Tom Jones helped her embody Aretha Franklin in film
US Open - Day Eleven - USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Liam Gallagher congratulates tennis star Emma Raducanu on US Open semi-final win
madmaxplace: international
Wallace and Gromit bench sculpture

Wallace and Gromit bronze sculpture unveiled in Preston

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices