Angelina Jolie speaks of concern for women and girls in Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie speaks of concern for women and girls in Afghanistan
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has spoken of her concerns for women and girls in Afghanistan (Ian West/PA)
Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 11:52
Associated Press reporters

Angelina Jolie has expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The actress, who is also a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told a German newspaper on Sunday that she does not think the incoming government can simply turn back the clock so that everything will be as it was 20 years ago.

But she nevertheless has major worries about the situation for women there.

I’m thinking of all the women and girls who don’t know now if they can go back to work or school. And I’m thinking of the young Afghans who are worried that they will lose their freedom

Angelina Jolie

Jolie told the weekly Welt am Sonntag: “I’m thinking of all the women and girls who don’t know now if they can go back to work or school. And I’m thinking of the young Afghans who are worried that they will lose their freedom.”

Taliban fighters captured most of Afghanistan last month and celebrated the departure of the last US forces after 20 years of war.

The insurgent group must now govern a war-ravaged country that is heavily reliant on international aid.

More in this section

Kristen Stewart’s Diana biopic Spencer splits the UK critics Kristen Stewart’s Diana biopic Spencer splits the UK critics
Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Dune Red Carpet Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya take to red carpet at Venice film festival
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2015 - London Actress Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook ‘agree to separate’
talibanjoliedigitalplace: international
Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Becoming Led Zeppeling Photo Cal

Jimmy Page presents Led Zeppelin documentary at Venice film festival

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices