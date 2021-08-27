Rock band Kiss cancel show after frontman Paul Stanley tests positive for Covid

Rock band Kiss cancel show after frontman Paul Stanley tests positive for Covid
Paul Stanley of rock band Kiss has tested positive for Covid-19, leading to a planned performance being cancelled (Katja Ogrin/PA)
Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 01:40
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rock band Kiss have cancelled a performance after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid-19.

The chart-topping group was supposed to appear in Pennsylvania on Thursday but pulled out due to the virus.

Stanley, 69, is fully vaccinated, as is “everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew,” Kiss said in a statement.

The band said more information on future show dates would be released as soon as possible.

The statement said: “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.

“The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

Stanley told fans he is “fine”, describing the diagnosis as “absolute nonsense”.

He tweeted: “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

The more contagious Delta variant of the virus has led to a spike in cases across the US, hampering the live entertainment industry’s recovery.

At the beginning of summer Covid-19 appeared to be on the retreat in America, however it has made a deadly return.

The daily average of new cases as of August 25 was 152,341, according to official figures.

Musicians including Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks and Nine Inch Nails have all axed their performances for the rest of the year, citing concern over the Delta variant.

