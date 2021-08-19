Hong Kong acknowledges quarantine exemption as Nicole Kidman films TV series

Hong Kong acknowledges quarantine exemption as Nicole Kidman films TV series
Nicole Kidman (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 10:17
Associated Press Reporter

Hong Kong’s government said it has granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform “designated professional work” following reports that Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series.

“The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” the government said in a statement, without identifying Kidman by name.

It said people granted such exemptions must comply with disease prevention measures to minimise transmission risks and contact with the public.

Nicole Kidman (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

Kidman, who reportedly flew into Hong Kong from virus-hit Sydney, Australia, was spotted out and about in the city this week.

She is here to film a new Amazon Prime Video series called Expats.

Her quarantine exemption comes as Hong Kong tightened entry restrictions, requiring those arriving from high-risk countries such as the US to spend 21 days in quarantine and fully vaccinated travellers from medium-risk countries to spend 14 days starting Friday.

The city previously allowed travellers from medium-risk countries to stay just seven days in quarantine at designated hotels if they are fully vaccinated and had a positive antibodies test.

More in this section

Stevie Nicks 'In Your Dreams' screening - London Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks reflects on drug issues
People Johansson Baby Scarlett Johansson gives birth to first child with Colin Jost
BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Press Room - London Jack O’Connell joins The Crown’s Emma Corrin in Lady Chatterley’s Lover
coronaviruskidmandigitalplace: international
Crazy Rich Asians Premiere - London

Henry Golding addresses Snake Eyes casting

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices