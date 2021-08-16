Lorde announces imminent release of latest single Mood Ring

Lorde announces imminent release of latest single Mood Ring
Pop star Lorde has revealed her latest single Mood Ring will arrive on Tuesday (PA)
Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 19:53
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Pop star Lorde has revealed her latest single Mood Ring will arrive on Tuesday.

The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter, 24, shared the news on her website ahead of the arrival of her latest album.

Solar Power is set for release on Friday.

Grammy and Brit award-winner Lorde shared the single of the same name in June, revealing a sunny track co-written by her and Jack Antonoff.

The track was described by the singer as being about “that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all”.

In a newsletter to fans, Lorde said the Solar Power album is “a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors”.

Lorde added: “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Solar Power will be Lorde’s third album, following on from 2013’s Pure Heroine and 2017’s Melodrama.

She is known for her 2013 international hit Royals.

More in this section

British Independent Film Awards 2018 - London Emma Stone to return for Cruella 2
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - New York Heidi Montag has surgery in hope of conceiving second child with Spencer Pratt
Kit Harington comments Kit Harington jokes fatherhood is akin to welcoming an unruly housemate
lordeplace: uk
The MET Gala 2019 - New York

Latest instalment in anthology series American Crime Story revealed

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices