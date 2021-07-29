Bob Odenkirk expected to recover after heart-related collapse

Actor Bob Odenkirk is expected to recover after the former Breaking Bad star collapsed on Tuesday due to heart problems.

The 58-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling ill on the New Mexico set of his Breaking Bad spin-off show Better Call Saul.

Hours after Bryan Cranston asked fans to pray for his Breaking Bad co-star, Odenkirk’s son Nate tweeted an update on his father’s condition, saying: “He’s going to be okay.”

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

As Odenkirk remained in hospital on Wednesday, his management issued a statement saying he was in a stable condition and would move forwards in his recovery.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” the statement said.

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Earlier, Cranston – who starred as drugs kingpin Walter White in Breaking Bad – asked fans to pray and “send positive thoughts” to Odenkirk, who played lawyer Saul Goodman in the show and in its prequel spin-off. Cranston shared a photo of himself with Odenkirk on Instagram.

He wrote: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul … Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Better Call Saul has been shooting its sixth and final season, due to air on US network AMC next year.

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, an unsuccessful lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and greedy and later adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.