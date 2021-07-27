LL Cool J and Barry Manilow join concert to mark New York’s Covid recovery

LL Cool J and Barry Manilow join concert to mark New York’s Covid recovery
Barry Manilow (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 18:24
Associated Press reporters

LL Cool J, Barry Manilow and Carlos Santana will join the line-up of a concert in Central Park next month to celebrate New York City’s recovery from Covid-19.

They will line up along with previously announced headliners Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson, New York mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The concert on August 21 will be broadcast worldwide on CNN and will also include performances by Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean and Cynthia Erivo, the mayor said.

Patti Smith will duet with Springsteen.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” Mr de Blasio said.

“I’ll put it plainly: you’re going to want to be here.”

Bruce Springsteen (Isabel Infantes/PA)

City officials said 80% of the tickets for the concert will be free.

Free and for-purchase tickets will be released to the public in batches starting on August 2 at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for entry, Mr de Blasio said.

More in this section

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Is J Lo punking us? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are photographed in St. Tropez and the Internet explodes
Music - Richard Wagner Bayreuth opera festival returns with first woman conductor calling the tune
Obit Jackie Mason US comedian Jackie Mason dies aged 93
concertdigitalplace: international
LL Cool J and Barry Manilow join concert to mark New York’s Covid recovery

Home And Away co-stars pay tribute to Dieter Brummer following death at 45

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices