Actress Tommy Dorfman announces she is transgender
Tommy Dorfman (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 17:51
Tom Horton, PA

Actress Tommy Dorfman has announced she is transgender.

The 13 Reasons Why star confirmed her pronouns are now “she/her” in a post on Instagram.

She wrote on Instagram: “thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman i am today. my pronouns are she/her.”

The US actress added: “i’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me.

“thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”

Dorfman told Time magazine that for the last year she has been “privately identifying and living as a woman – a trans woman”.

She also said she will not be changing her name.

“I’m named after my mum’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying,” she said.

“This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy.”

