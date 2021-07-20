George MacKay and Kelly Macdonald to star in UK thriller I Came By for Netflix

George MacKay and Kelly Macdonald to star in UK thriller I Came By for Netflix
George MacKay (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 15:08
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

George MacKay, Kelly Macdonald and Hugh Bonneville will star in I Came By, one of the first titles announced from the new UK film slate at Netflix.

The London-set neo noir thriller, directed and co-written by Under The Shadow’s Babak Anvari, follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite before discovering a shocking secret that leads him on a journey that endangers himself and those closest to him.

Kelly Macdonald (Jane Barlow/PA)

1917 star Mackay, Line Of Duty actress Macdonald and Paddington and Downton Abbey star Bonneville will appear opposite The Innocents’ Percelle Ascott and Hard Sun star Varada Sethu.

Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)

The new UK films for Netflix have been commissioned by producer Fiona Lamptey, director of UK features at the streaming service, with an aim to develop distinctive British productions for a global audience.

I Came By will shoot on location in the UK and will release on Netflix in 2022.

More in this section

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Kanye West to host album listening party amid reports of imminent new music
Obit Robert Steinhardt Kansas musician Robby Steinhardt dies aged 71, his wife says
Mark Hoppus Blink 182 Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shares update on cancer diagnosis
mackayplace: uk
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumours after ‘Mom and Dad’ Instagram post

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices