George MacKay and Kelly Macdonald to star in UK thriller I Came By for Netflix

George MacKay, Kelly Macdonald and Hugh Bonneville will star in I Came By, one of the first titles announced from the new UK film slate at Netflix.

The London-set neo noir thriller, directed and co-written by Under The Shadow’s Babak Anvari, follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite before discovering a shocking secret that leads him on a journey that endangers himself and those closest to him.