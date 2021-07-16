In Pictures: Glasgow transformed for Indiana Jones 5 filming

A body double for Harrison Ford and Boyd Holbrook are seen on a horse and motorbike during a parade scene on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre during filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 18:35
PA

Parts of Glasgow have been transformed for filming of what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones movie.

The city’s St Vincent Street was adorned in the stars and stripes of the United States for the fifth movie in the franchise starring 79-year-old Harrison Ford.

A lookalike for Ford rode on horseback, with a Boyd Holbrook body-double behind on a vintage motorbike, in a parade scene.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Crowds gathered at both ends of St Vincent Street, and side streets along the parade’s route, for a glimpse of the action.

The movie’s director James Mangold, who also directed The Greatest Showman, has been pictured in Glasgow on set alongside other crew members this week.

One float involved in the parade scene featured the words “Apollo 11”, with other references to the astronauts suggesting part of the film could be set in 1969.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Filming has so far featured several hundred extras, but other main stars in the movie include Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Toby Jones.

Parts of the city centre will be closed on various days until July 31 for filming, with the “prohibition of pedestrian movements during ‘action’” in some cases.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

