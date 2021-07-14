Maria Bakalova and Coco Rocha among stars attending Cannes

Maria Bakalova and Coco Rocha among stars attending Cannes
Coco Rocha was among the stars spotted at the Cannes Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 02:42
Keiran Southern, PA

Borat 2 actress Maria Bakalova was among the stars spotted at Cannes as the 74th edition of the famous film festival continues.

Bakalova, who was Oscar-nominated earlier year for her breakout role in Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy sequel, attended the premiere of Titane, a French-Belgian thriller written and directed by Julia Ducournau.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian star arrived in a sequined outfit while clutching a gold bag.

Maria Bakalova, breakout star of the second Borat film, attended the premier of Titane at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha was also in attendance on the French Riviera.

The 32-year-old walked the carpet in a red ballgown for the film Aline, a French musical biopic based on the life of superstar Celine Dion.

Coco Rocha turned heads in a red ballgown at the French film festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

On Monday the stars of The French Dispatch – Wes Anderson’s quirky ode to newspapers – dazzled Cannes but returned 24 hours later for a more low-key appearance.

Bill Murray traded his smart black tuxedo for a short-sleeved psychedelic shirt – though he retained his brimmed Fedora hat.

Bill Murray cut a casual figure while promoting The French Dispatch at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Murray, 70, smiled while posing for pictures with co-stars Tilda Swinton and Benicio Del Toro.

Scottish star Swinton was wearing a bright-blue two-piece suit for the occasion.

Director Wes Anderson, from left, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Benicio Del Toro have been in Cannes for The French Dispatch’s delayed premiere (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

And Timothee Chalamet also returned, swapping his shimmering silver suit from the premiere with a more casual look.

The 25-year-old Hollywood star wore a baggy T-shirt and black boots for the photo call.

Timothee Chalamet opted for a casual look for a photo call for The French Dispatch (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

More in this section

MEGAN FOX Megan Fox details psychoactive brew experience with Machine Gun Kelly
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2015 - London Emma Corrin, Friends cast and Kaley Cuoco among stars reacting to Emmy nods
Small Axe Emmys snubs and surprises: Steve McQueen’s acclaimed Small Axe series overlooked
cannesplace: uk
BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

Sacha Baron Cohen wins legal fight against US politician

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices