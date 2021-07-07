Kim Kardashian West rebranding her beauty business

Kim Kardashian West has announced a rebrand of her lucrative cosmetics business.

The realty TV star and entrepreneur said KKW Beauty’s website will shut down on August 1 and will return with a “completely new brand”.

The business, which Kardashian West launched in June 2017, was valued by cosmetics conglomerate Coty at about one billion dollars (£725 million) when it bought a 20% stake in 2020.

Kim Kardashian West announced she is rebranding her beauty business (Instagram screenshot)

In April, Forbes estimated Coty had overpaid but valued her remaining stake at about 500 million dollars (£362 million).

Revealing the new direction for KKW Beauty, Kardashian West, 40, wrote on Instagram: “To our loyal customers, it all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years.

“On August 1 at midnight we will be shutting down the kkwbeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.

“I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.

“In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”

The statement added: “Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long.”

After Kardashian West announced the rebrand, fans speculated online she would be dropping estranged husband Kanye West’s name from her title after filing for divorce in February.