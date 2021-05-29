Brooke Shields: Breaking my femur was one of the scariest moments of my life

Brooke Shields has said that breaking her femur was “one of the scariest moments of my life” but was also “transformative”.

The Suddenly Susan actress broke her thigh bone in January when she fell off a balance board at a gym in New York.

The 55-year-old has been documenting her journey to recovery on her Instagram account, sharing videos of her physiotherapy sessions.

She has now shared photos of the X-ray of her broken bone with metal rods in it, as well as a photo of the stitches in her leg after surgery.

She wrote: “Somewhere around the time these photographs were taken I realised it’s never too late for a fresh start, a new outlook.

“While this was one of the scariest moments of my life, it was also transformative. The beginning is now…”

She previously told People magazine that the accident happened when she took her focus off the balance board for a moment and fell, landing heavily.

She said: “It felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming.

“Sounds came out that I’ve never heard before. The pain was so excruciating.”

Shields had two operations and was able to leave hospital after two and a half weeks but then developed a severe staph (staphylococcus) infection and needed to go back for emergency surgery and three blood infusions.

She told the magazine: “At first they feared it might be MRSA.

“Thank God it wasn’t. If it had been, my doctor said it would have been a race against time. That’s how you can become septic. It seemed unthinkable.”