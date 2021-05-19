Demi Lovato updates fans on new they/them pronouns

'I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward'
Demi Lovato has changed their pronouns to they/them (PA)

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 10:21
Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

American pop star Demi Lovato is non-binary and has changed their pronouns to they/them, the singer has announced.

Lovato, 28, told fans in a string of tweets the decision had come “after a lot of healing & self-reflective work”.

They tweeted: “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox”.

They also explained the decision in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter, as part of their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast series.

They said: “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.

“I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert, or a spokesperson…”.

They have recently released a new album titled Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.

The former Disney Channel star suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018, having been sober for six years.

Lovato suffered a heart attack, three strokes and brain damage, which means they can no longer drive.

The singer revisited the near-death experience in a recent documentary series, as well as recreating it in the music video for latest single Dancing With The Devil.


