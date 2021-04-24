Good Morning Britain’s Ross King on Piers Morgan’s departure

Good Morning Britain’s Ross King predicted his former co-star Piers Morgan will not be short of job offers now he has left the show.

Morgan left ITV’s morning programme in March following the controversy over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

He said he did not believe Meghan after she told Oprah Winfrey she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health.

Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain following a row over the Duchess of Sussex (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Scottish TV presenter King, who reports on Hollywood for both Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, predicted his former colleague Morgan will “be OK”.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve known Piers such a long time and he is just a great guy to have at a dinner party because the stories are absolutely phenomenal. And also Piers does what Piers does, it’s his shtick.

“And there’s only one Piers. He’s so individual, he does his stuff, he does his stuff really well.

“No-one needs to worry about Piers not working, there’s always another gig for Piers, somewhere down the line, today, tomorrow, in the future. He’s going to be OK.”

As well as Morgan losing his job, another high-profile TV star, Sharon Osbourne, departed her role amid controversy related to Meghan.

Sharon Osbourne left her job on US show The Talk after rowing with her co-stars on air (PA)

Osbourne left US show The Talk after an on-air row with her co-presenters sparked by her defence of Morgan.

King, who will host the Social Media Superstar Awards (SMSA) in Los Angeles later this month, is a TV and radio veteran with an award-winning career on both sides of the Atlantic.

He said anyone working in TV has to be wary of saying the wrong thing in the current climate.

King said: “I think we just have to realise it’s the world that we live in, whether you agree with it or whether you don’t agree with it. That’s just what happens.

“So I think you’ve got to be careful about what you say and realise there are consequences that some people might not like.”

The 2021 Social Media Superstar Awards, which include categories such as entertainment, fashion and technology, will take place on April 29.