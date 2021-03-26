Seth Rogen addresses claim Emma Watson was unhappy with This Is The End scene

Seth Rogen has said Emma Watson was “probably right” after she was reportedly displeased about a scene in his film This Is The End.

The 2013 comedy featured a star-studded cast, including James Franco and Jonah Hill, playing fictionalised and exaggerated versions of themselves trying to survive an apocalypse while attending a Hollywood party.

Harry Potter star Watson, 30, is reported to have initially refused to take part in a scene featuring Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum as a prisoner on a leash wearing a revealing leather thong.

Seth Rogen (Ian West/PA)

However, she still appeared in the film and helped promote it.

Rogen, 38, was asked in an interview with GQ magazine about a rumour Watson had walked off set during filming.

He responded: “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think: ‘How dare she do that?’ You know?

“I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.

“But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film.

“No hard feelings, and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

He also said Watson was “probably right” about the scene and that it was “probably funnier the way we ended up doing it”.

Superbad star Rogen co-directed and co-produced This Is The End with Evan Goldberg in his directorial debut.

Rogen’s other credits include Pineapple Express, The Green Hornet and The Interview.

Representatives of Watson have been contacted for a response.

Read the full interview in GQ magazine.