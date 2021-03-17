Billie Eilish shows off dramatic new look

Billie Eilish shows off dramatic new look
Billie Eilish (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 20:15
Tom Horton, PA

Billie Eilish has shown off her newly-dyed blonde hair on social media.

The singer shared a photo of her new look on Instagram.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “pinch me.”

On Sunday, she had been pictured at the Grammy Awards with black and green hair.

During the ceremony, Eilish picked up awards in the record of the year and best song written for visual media categories for Everything I Wanted and No Time To Die respectively.

She also performed on top of a car which appeared to be submerged in the studio floor.

Emily Ratajkowski shares photos from birth of baby Sylvester

