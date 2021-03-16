Tom Hiddleston joins Claire Danes in Apple series The Essex Serpent

Tom Hiddleston joins Claire Danes in Apple series The Essex Serpent
Tom Hiddleston (AppleTV/See Saw Films)
Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 18:40
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Tom Hiddleston has joined Claire Danes in Apple TV series The Essex Serpent.

The Night Manager star, 40, will play Will Ransome in the adaptation of Sarah Perry’s bestselling 2016 novel.

The series follows newly widowed Cora, played by Danes who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Claire Danes as Cora (AppleTV/See Saw Films)

The book depicts Cora as a keen amateur naturalist with no patience for religion or superstition, who is immediately enthralled and convinced that what the local people think is a magical beast may be a previously undiscovered species.

Will is the trusted leader of the small rural community in the series, which will be directed by The Selfish Giant filmmaker Clio Barnard.

He is also deeply suspicious of the rumours, but he thinks they are founded on moral panic, a flight from real faith.

As he tries to calm his parishioners, he and Cora strike up an intense relationship, and eventually change each other’s lives.

The series has been adapted from Perry’s novel by Anna Symon and will be produced by Oscar winning production company See-Saw Films.

More in this section

Elliot Page: Surgery was not only life-changing but lifesaving Elliot Page: Surgery was not only life-changing but lifesaving
Royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories - Day One Discovery of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments announced in Israel
Elle Style Awards 2017 - London Riz Ahmed, Sacha Baron Cohen and Viola Davis react to Oscar nominations
serpentpa-sourceplace: uk
Nespresso Hosts The British Academy Film Awards Nominees' Party - Kensington Palace

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices