Here is a list of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars.
Performance by an actor in a leading role:
Riz Ahmed in Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins in The Father
Gary Oldman in Mank
Steven Yeun in Minari
Performance by an actor in a supporting role:
Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night In Miami
Paul Raci in Sound Of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield in Judas And The Black Messiah
Performance by an actress in a leading role:
Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Performance by an actress in a supporting role:
Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman in The Father
Amanda Seyfried in Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari
Achievement in directing:
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – David Fincher
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell