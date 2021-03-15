List of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars

List of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars
Riz Ahmed in the press room at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London.
Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 13:09
PA Reporters

Here is a list of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars.

Performance by an actor in a leading role:

Riz Ahmed in Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins in The Father
Gary Oldman in Mank
Steven Yeun in Minari

Performance by an actor in a supporting role:

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night In Miami
Paul Raci in Sound Of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield in Judas And The Black Messiah

Performance by an actress in a leading role:

Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Performance by an actress in a supporting role:

Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman in The Father
Amanda Seyfried in Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari

Achievement in directing:

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – David Fincher
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London Angry BTS fans criticise Grammys after Korean boy band snubbed
Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins tipped for Oscar nominations Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins tipped for Oscar nominations
Kids’ Choice Awards: The main winners from a slime-filled ceremony Kids’ Choice Awards: The main winners from a slime-filled ceremony
oscarsnomineespa-sourceplace: uk
List of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars

Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya among Oscar contenders

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices