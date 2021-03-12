Cary Elwes joins the cast of Mission: Impossible 7

Cary Elwes joins the cast of Mission: Impossible 7
British actor Cary Elwes has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 7, studio Paramount Pictures announced (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 06:03
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

British actor Cary Elwes has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 7, studio Paramount Pictures announced.

Filming on the spy thriller – featuring Tom Cruise reprising the role of Ethan Hunt – has been disrupted by the pandemic and it is due to be released in November.

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced Elwes, perhaps best-known for starring in The Princess Bride, has joined the already sprawling ensemble cast.

Elwes, 58, said he was “thrilled” to be involved.

McQuarrie also revealed Game Of Thrones star Indira Varma, comedian and actor Rob Delaney, The Last Ship’s Charles Parnell and Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss had joined the cast.

The captions for the director’s announcements on social media suggested the cast members would also appear in the eighth Mission: Impossible movie, which was originally supposed to film back-to-back with the seventh before the pandemic intervened.

Returning stars include Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny.

In December Cruise, 58, hit the headlines after audio reportedly of him on the Mission: Impossible 7 set was leaked to The Sun newspaper.

The Hollywood star was said to have berated cast members who he thought were endangering the production by violating social distancing rules.

More in this section

Television viewing apps stock Netflix testing feature which could lead to crackdown on password sharing
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Model Emily Ratajkowski announces baby news
Graham Norton Show - London K-pop superstars BTS win global album award
elwespa-sourceplace: uk
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Celebrities praise Joe Biden for condemning Asian American hate crimes

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices