Tearful Kim Kardashian ‘feels like a loser’ in teaser for family’s TV show
Kim Kardashian West breaks down in tears in a teaser for the final series of her family’s reality TV show (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 00:57
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West breaks down in tears in a teaser for the final series of her family’s reality TV show.

The star – who filed for divorce from Kanye West last month – sobbed “I feel like a f****** loser” in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer.

The 20th and final season will start airing in the US later this month.

Speaking in the teaser, Kardashian West said: “For the past 14 years, our family has invited cameras inside our homes to document our most personal moments.

“We have shared the ordinary and extraordinary, our triumphs and our tragedies.

“Now we are upon our 20th season and still have so much more of our journey to share.”

Elsewhere in the clip, supermodel Kendall Jenner – the only one of the five sisters who is not a mother – reveals she is keen to start a family.

“I want kids, badly. Soon, too,” the 25-year-old said.

And another of the Kardashians has babies on the brain. The trailer shows Khloe and her professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson discussing surrogacy as they explore having a second child.

“You’re trusting a surrogate with your unborn child, it’s just scary,” Khloe, 36, said.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres in the US on March 18. It will be available in the UK via the Hayu streaming service.

