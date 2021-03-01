Comic-Con confirms plans for 2021 event

Comic-Con confirms plans for 2021 event
Annual pop culture convention San Diego Comic-Con has announced this year’s event will be virtual (PA)
Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 23:41
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Annual pop culture convention San Diego Comic-Con has announced this year’s event will be virtual.

The convention usually attracts about 130,000 fans to Southern California, where Hollywood studios unveil upcoming film and TV projects.

It is a major date in the entertainment diary.

Last year’s in-person event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and organisers have confirmed the 2021 show in July will also be virtual.

However, Comic-Con did reveal it is planning a physical event in San Diego in November.

Comic-Con said in a statement: “It is the policy of the organisation to continue to closely monitor information from local and national healthcare officials as it pertains to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Never could we have imagined what the world experienced in 2020 and continues to experience today.

“While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con.”

July’s event will also be smaller than previous years, Comic-Con said, and will only last for three days rather than the usual four.

The organisation blamed the previous postponements for leaving it with “limited financial resources”.

It said November’s three-day event in San Diego is still in the planning stage and further information will be forthcoming.

Comic-Con added: “The past several months have taken a great toll on both families and friends, and we hope this effort is a small move toward a return to gathering as a community to not only celebrate popular art, but also friendship, education and the enduring spirit of the fandom that is so much a part of Comic-Con.

“We thank you all for your continued and unwavering support during these most challenging times.”

San Diego Comic-Con’s virtual event will run from July 23-25.

More in this section

Taylor Swift comments Taylor Swift hits out at ‘deeply sexist’ joke from Ginny And Georgia series
Golden Globes Laydown Britain equals record for best night at Golden Globes this century
Film - Chloe Zhao Chloe Zhao makes history at Golden Globes with Nomadland win
comicconpa-sourceplace: uk
The Graham Norton Show - London

Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices