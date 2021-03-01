Elle Fanning and Kate Hudson among stars dressing up for Golden Globes from home

Elle Fanning and Kate Hudson are among the stars sporting some red carpet glamour as they celebrate the Golden Globes from home.

Fanning, 22, who is nominated for her role as Catherine The Great in the period TV series The Great, opted for a pale aquamarine gown with embellished shoulders for the glitzy event.

She wrote on Instagram: “Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes. Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine.

“They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day!

“@garethgatrell is our mega stills photographer on The Great and we had such a fun time taking these photos.

“Thank you @alessandro_michele for this glorious dress! I heart @gucci forever! And sparkling @leightonjewels.”

Her co-star Nicholas Hoult also looked sharp in a black velvet double breasted tuxedo jacket.

He wrote: “Golden Globes are tonight! All dressed up with nowhere to go, but something to watch! So proud of my @thegreathulu family, honoured to be nominated alongside so many friends and people I love.”

Kate Hudson, who is nominated for her performance in Sia’s controversial directing effort Music, chose a white knee length dress with dramatic cuffs.

She wrote: “Just because were doing the Golden Globes from home doesn’t mean I’m not gonna bring the same old fashion vibes to my couch!

“Going to miss seeing all my friends and having that night altogether but I am very excited to celebrate some amazing work this past year!

“Thank you @msayles and the @goldenglobes! #GoldenGlobes #atHome.”

Meanwhile Jared Leto, who is nominated for his supporting role in thriller Little Things, chose a more comfortable approach and donned a chunky black turtle neck jumper as he flashed a peace sign for the camera.

He wrote: “Just because we’re doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn’t mean I couldn’t get all dressed up for the camera.”

Bryan Cranston, nominated for his role in TV drama Your Honour, also opted for comfort, choosing a pair of pale shorts and a dark shirt, as he posed in his garden.

He wrote: “Taking in the “Golden Glow” at my home. They want us to dress up for the show tonight, but, when I consider the conundrum of fashion or comfort? Comfort wins out, doesn’t it.”

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is one of a handful of famous faces actually attending the event at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

She shared photos of herself in a red Monique Lhuillier dress and wrote: “Lady in Red… literally everywhere… for the #goldenglobes.”

Meanwhile, other stars shared their own throwback photos in memory of previous ceremonies.

Mad Men actress January Jones slipped into an old gown and wrote: “10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits.”

Chrissy Teigen also shared a photo, remembering her expression when husband John Legend won a gong at the ceremony and her reaction became a popular internet meme.

She wrote: “Happy anniversary to this drunk dumbass lmao.”

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who will be presenting from different coasts of the US.