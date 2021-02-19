Jane Fonda joins voice cast of Apple’s animated film Luck

Jane Fonda joins voice cast of Apple’s animated film Luck
Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 04:41
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jane Fonda has joined the voice cast of animated film Luck, Apple said.

The Oscar-winning actress, 83, will voice a dragon in the movie in what is described as a lead role.

Fonda’s character “is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful,” Apple said.

Luck, a film from Apple and Skydance studios, tells the story of “the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself”.

It is directed by Peggy Holmes, known for her work on Disney’s The Pirate Fairy and is written by Kiel Murray, one of the writers of 2006 animated film Cars.

Dame Emma Thompson was previously attached to star in Luck but pulled out in 2019 after Skydance hired former Disney and Pixar executive John Lasseter.

He was accused of sexual harassment and left Disney after referring to unspecified “missteps”.

In a letter to Skydance, Dame Emma said: “It feels very odd to me that you and your company would consider hiring someone with Mr Lasseter’s pattern of misconduct given the present climate in which people with the kind of power that you have can reasonably be expected to step up to the plate.”

Over a glittering Hollywood career Fonda has won two Academy Awards, two Baftas and seven Golden Globes.

Her films include Klute, Coming Home and 9 to 5.

