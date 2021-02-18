Demi Lovato reveals new details about her 2018 near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato reveals new details about her 2018 near-fatal overdose
Demi Lovato revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack following her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 00:26
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Demi Lovato revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack following her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The chart-topping pop star, 28, was taken to hospital in Los Angeles after relapsing. She had been sober for six years.

Lovato explores her battle with addiction in YouTube documentary series Dancing With The Devil and in a new trailer shared details about her overdose.

“I had three strokes,” Lovato said. “I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

Lovato revealed she was still living with the effects of the overdose, including brain damage and blind spots in her vision which prevent her from driving.

Lovato said she wanted to “set the record straight” with the documentary, which features a friend telling the camera “she should be dead”.

She added: “I’ve had a lot of lives, like a cat. I’m on my ninth life.”

Sir Elton John also appears in the trailer and says: “When you’re young, and you’re famous, my God, it’s tough.”

Four-part documentary series Dancing With The Devil is directed by Michael D Ratner and promises to give fans “unprecedented access” to Lovato’s recovery and career since the overdose in July 2018.

Demi Lovato has opened up on her near-fatal drug overdose for a new documentary about her life and career (PA)

The singer, whose hits include Sorry Not Sorry and Heart Attack, previously described the day she almost died as her “miracle day”.

This is the third documentary featuring Lovato.

The 2012 film Stay Strong explored her recovery after she cancelled a tour with the Jonas Brothers to enter rehab.

In 2017’s Simply Complicated, Lovato admitted she had been dishonest in Stay Strong and had been under the influence of cocaine during the making of the film.

Lovato had a short-lived engagement to actor Max Ehrich last year. They broke up in September.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil will premiere on YouTube on March 23.

More in this section

The 91st Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party - Los Angeles Paris Hilton shares engagement news
The MET Gala 2019 - New York Gwyneth Paltrow: Covid-19 left me with fatigue and brain fog
Operation Transformation recap: Susuana shows her vulnerable side but we're all still rooting for her  Operation Transformation recap: Susuana shows her vulnerable side but we're all still rooting for her 
lovatopa-sourceplace: uk
Nicki Minaj Father Killed

Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices