Adam Sandler recreates famous golf swing to celebrate 25 years of Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 07:34
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary.

Sandler played a reluctant golfer with anger issues in the 1996 sports comedy, which also starred Christopher McDonald and Carl Weathers.

To mark the release milestone on Tuesday, Sandler shared a video to Instagram showing Happy’s distinctive swing, which involves taking a run up before hitting the ball.

“It’s been 25 years since I’ve done this, let’s see what happens,” Sandler, 54, said while getting ready to take the shot.

He took his run up and smashed the ball down the fairway. “And I’m not lying to you, that was smashed, that went pretty well,” he said.

Addressing Happy’s rival from the film, McDonald’s obnoxious pro golfer Shooter McGavin, Sandler said: “You’re dead, Shooter!”

Sandler captioned the video: “Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything!”

McDonald, 66, responded with a video of his own. The actor, in character as Shooter, said: “Nice drive, Gilmore! 25 years, huh? Let’s see if it’s Shooter’s tour.”

He then successfully putted a ball into an overturned glass on his living room floor.

McDonald, also known for his role in Thelma & Louise, then thanked fans for still supporting the film.

Happy Gilmore was co-written by Sandler and directed by Dennis Dugan.

A box office success, it grossed more than $41 million (about €34 million) from a reported budget of $12 million (€10 million).

