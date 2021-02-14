Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page to guest host Saturday Night Live

Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page to guest host Saturday Night Live
Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 10:44
Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is to guest host US comedy programme Saturday Night Live.

The actor, who grew up in London and Zimbabwe, will appear on the programme on Saturday.

Rapper Bad Bunny will be the show’s musical guest.

A post on Netflix’s Twitter account said: “Can’t wait to see Rege-Jean Page host Saturday Night Live!”

Last month Netflix labelled Bridgerton its biggest ever original series after it was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

It has been renewed for a second series.

Page plays the character of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings and the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, as she makes her debut on Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Previous Saturday Night Live hosts include Adele, Daniel Craig, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, while Dua Lipa was among the musical guests.

This week’s episode was guest hosted by actress and director Regina King.

