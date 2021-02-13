Ruth Langsford says she feels ‘grateful’ to have been given coronavirus jab

Ruth Langsford says she feels ‘grateful’ to have been given coronavirus jab

(Ian West/PA)

Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 18:15
Tom Horton, PA

Ruth Langsford has said she feels “grateful” to have been given the coronavirus jab, adding she hopes it is a “step forward” towards being able to see her mother.

The television presenter, 60, said she thought it was a “scam” when she was contacted by the NHS as she was not expecting to be called until March.

Langsford shared an image on Instagram of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being injected into her arm.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful.

“Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn’t expecting to be called until March!

“Thank you everybody, staff & volunteers, at the vaccination centre in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey…a quick, well organised and very friendly experience.

“The jab took seconds and was painless.”

She added: “Another step forward to being able to see my Mum again I hope.”

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London Sienna Miller praises ‘grace and dignity’ of late co-star Chadwick Boseman
Downton Abbey World Premiere - London Hugh Bonneville: We will make second Downton film when everyone gets vaccine
Grammys Taylor Swift shares re-recorded version of Love Story
langsfordpa-sourceplace: uk
The Masked Singer

Sausage’s identity revealed after being crowned winner of The Masked Singer

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices