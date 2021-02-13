Ruth Langsford says she feels ‘grateful’ to have been given coronavirus jab

Ruth Langsford has said she feels “grateful” to have been given the coronavirus jab, adding she hopes it is a “step forward” towards being able to see her mother.
The television presenter, 60, said she thought it was a “scam” when she was contacted by the NHS as she was not expecting to be called until March.
Langsford shared an image on Instagram of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being injected into her arm.
Alongside the photo, she wrote: “JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful.
“Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn’t expecting to be called until March!
“Thank you everybody, staff & volunteers, at the vaccination centre in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey…a quick, well organised and very friendly experience.
“The jab took seconds and was painless.”
She added: “Another step forward to being able to see my Mum again I hope.”