Wizard Of Oz remake in the works with Watchmen director Nicole Kassell

Wizard Of Oz remake in the works with Watchmen director Nicole Kassell
A remake of 1939 classic film The Wizard Of Oz is in the works, New Line Cinema announced (Tophams/PA)
Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 01:28
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A remake of 1939 classic film The Wizard Of Oz is in the works, New Line Cinema announced.

Nicole Kassell, known for her work on acclaimed TV drama Watchmen, will direct the movie, the studio said.

It is the latest adaptation of L Frank Baum’s beloved 1900 book The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz.

The Wizard Of Oz is one of the most famous films in Hollywood history and has spawned scores of remakes (Tophams/PA)

The best-known big-screen version is the 1939 musical starring Judy Garland as Dorothy, a young girl who finds herself transported to a fantasy world.

The film is a pop culture landmark. New Line said the new version will be a “fresh take” on the story. The studio is owned by Warner Bros so will be able to draw on elements from the classic film, including the ruby slippers.

Kassell said: “While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale.

“The opportunity to examine the original themes – the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home – feels more timely and urgent than ever.

“These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road!”

Disney adapted Baum’s Oz books for 2013 fantasy adventure Oz The Great And Powerful, with James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams starring.

It received mixed reviews from critics but was a box office success.

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete takeover of football club
Academy Awards diversity Shortlists announced in nine categories for 2021 Oscars
Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley on playing Romeo and Juliet in their 30s Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley on playing Romeo and Juliet in their 30s
wizardpa-sourceplace: uk
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York

Craig Ferguson praised for 2007 monologue about Britney Spears

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices