Stephen King helps children publish pandemic-inspired book
Author Stephen King (PA)
Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 19:31
Associated Press Reporter

A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maine’s most famous author.

Stephen King’s foundation covered the cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students participating in Farwell Elementary School’s Author Studies Programme.

The students started with Fletcher McKenzie And The Passage To Whole, a story about a Maine boy by Gary Savage, and then reworked it to reflect their experiences during the pandemic.

Farwell principal Amanda Winslow said she is proud of the students for their accomplishment and thankful for the dedication of Mr Savage, who advised the students, and librarian Kathy Martin.

A number of local groups also sent donations that will be used for the Author Studies Programme.

