The Sound Of Music star Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

The Sound Of Music star Christopher Plummer dies aged 91
Christopher Plummer (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 18:27
Tom Horton, PA

Christopher Plummer has died aged 91, according to his manager.

The death of the actor, who starred in The Sound Of Music and previously became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, was confirmed on Friday.

Plummer is perhaps best known for playing Captain Georg von Trapp in hit 1965 film The Sound Of Music.

(Ian West/PA)

He had a varied career across film, television and theatre, starring in productions on Broadway and with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In 2017, it was announced the Canadian actor would replace Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against the actor.

The following year he was nominated for an Oscar for his role, after being enlisted at the 11th hour, as frugal billionaire J Paul Getty in Sir Ridley Scott’s film.

More in this section

Media stock China threatens retaliation after UK cancels state TV broadcasting licence
Tony Bennett Art Exhibition Launch - Catto Gallery Olivia Newton-John hits back after Grease criticism
Katie Price court case Katie Price says she is registered disabled after holiday fall
plummerpa-sourceplace: uk
Cardi B divorce

Cardi B: How social media abuse influenced my new album

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices