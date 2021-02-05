The Sound Of Music star Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

Christopher Plummer has died aged 91, according to his manager.

The death of the actor, who starred in The Sound Of Music and previously became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, was confirmed on Friday.

Plummer is perhaps best known for playing Captain Georg von Trapp in hit 1965 film The Sound Of Music.

(Ian West/PA)

He had a varied career across film, television and theatre, starring in productions on Broadway and with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In 2017, it was announced the Canadian actor would replace Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against the actor.

The following year he was nominated for an Oscar for his role, after being enlisted at the 11th hour, as frugal billionaire J Paul Getty in Sir Ridley Scott’s film.