John Legend pays tribute to his grandmother following her death at 91
John Legend has paid tribute to his grandmother following her death at the age of 91 (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 03:41
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

John Legend has paid tribute to his grandmother following her death at the age of 91.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer said Marjorie Maxine Stephens died on Tuesday, days after celebrating her birthday.

“We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond,” Legend wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of his grandmother.

Legend, one of the few artists to have won an Academy, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award, said Marjorie was “the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine”, revealing she attended his first Grammys.

The 42-year-old added: “She got to experience the successes of all her offspring. We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us.

“We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she Rest In Peace after running a great race.”

Last year All Of Me singer Legend and his TV personality wife Chrissy Teigen, 35, were widely praised for publicly sharing their heartbreak after losing a child.

Teigen revealed in September she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

