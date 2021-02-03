Golden Globes to broadcast live from Los Angeles and New York for the first time

The 78th Golden Globes will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles for the first time, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler splitting the bi-coastal hosting duties.

Fey will be live from Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan while Poehler will present from the ceremony’s usual home of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said.

The 78th Golden Globes will be broadcast from both coasts of the US for the first time (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Golden Globes nominees will appear from around the world during the February 28 ceremony.

Hollywood’s traditional awards season has been disrupted by the pandemic and the Golden Globes was pushed back from its original date of early January.

Stars may be unable to fly into the US due to travel restrictions.

Nominees will be announced in a virtual event on Wednesday, hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson.

The Golden Globes honour the best in film and TV.

British stars likely to be recognised include Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father and Vanessa Kirby for Pieces Of A Woman.

Films widely tipped to pick up multiple nominations include Mank – David Fincher’s black-and-white love letter to old Hollywood – as well as Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland.

The TV categories may feature the casts of The Crown, Normal People and I May Destroy You.