Mourners wore braces to Larry King’s funeral, says widow

Mourners wore braces to Larry King’s funeral, says widow

Guests at the funeral of US chat show host Larry King wore braces in tribute to the late talk show veteran, his wife said (Jae C Hong/AP)

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 09:44
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Mourners at the funeral of Larry King wore braces in tribute to the late talk show veteran, his widow said.

King, who interviewed a who’s who of A-list stars during a glittering career, died on Saturday at the age of 87.

Former US president Bill Clinton, who was interviewed by King more than 20 times, was among those who paid tribute, describing him as having a “great sense of humour and a genuine interest in people”.

King’s widow, Shawn King, revealed that his funeral has taken place and mourners, including the couple’s two sons, wore braces, known in the US as suspenders, which the host was famous for wearing on screen.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “We all, it was just family, we wore Larry’s suspenders, every one of us. And it was beautiful, loving, just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.”

The 61-year-old added: “We laid him to rest this morning. And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don’t have time to, for me, to process. I’m still processing. As are the boys.”

She revealed her last words to her husband were “I love you” and in their final conversation he told her to “take care of the boys” – Chance, 21, and 20-year-old Cannon.

King did not die of Covid-19, said his widow, who married the star in 1997, and revealed he “beat” the virus before his death was caused by other health issues.

King presented Larry King Live on CNN for 25 years.

He died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

More in this section

Obit Cloris Leachman Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman dies aged 94
Film-Cannes Film Festival-Postponed Cannes Film Festival postponed until July
2012 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Paris Hilton says she is undergoing IVF after taking advice from Kim Kardashian
kingpa-sourceplace: uk
Obit Cloris Leachman

Hollywood pays tribute to Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices