Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler pose for photo together months after split

Kristin Cavallari (PA)
Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 09:22
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kristin Cavallari has left fans asking for answers after she reunited with estranged husband Jay Cutler for a photo.

The former Laguna Beach star and the ex-NFL star, who were married for seven years and together for 10, announced they were separating in April 2020.

They confused their followers when they posted the same photo of themselves together, along with a cryptic caption.

The pair can be seen looking at the camera, with Cavallari crossing her arms as she leans against Cutler.

They both captioned the shot: “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Justin Mikita, who is married to Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, commented on Cavallari’s post: “omg what’s the tea girl!!!!”

Another follower wrote: “But wait. What. Does. This. Mean.”

Another wrote: “Are you guys not DUNZO?!

The duo, who had starred in reality show Very Cavallari, are parents to three children – sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, six, and five-year-old daughter Saylor.

Announcing their split on Instagram last year, they wrote: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

