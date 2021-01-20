Trump pardon list omits ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who also known as Joe Exotic (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 12:47
Associated Press Reporter

One name missing in US president Donald Trump’s flurry of pardons is Tiger King Joe Exotic.

His team was so confident in a pardon that they had readied a celebratory limousine and a hair and wardrobe team to whisk away the zookeeper-turned-reality-TV-star, who is now serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Texas.

But he was not on the list announced on Wednesday morning.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. Ms Baskin was not harmed.

Joe Exotic did not make Donald Trump’s pardons list (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Maldonado-Passage, who has maintained his innocence, was also sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. A jury convicted him in April 2019.

In his pardon application filed in September, Maldonado-Passage’s lawyers argued that he was “railroaded and betrayed” by others.

Maldonado-Passage, 57, is scheduled to be released from custody in 2037, but his lawyers said in the application that “he will likely die in prison” because of health concerns.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Wednesday.

The blonde mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, was prominently featured in the popular Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness.

